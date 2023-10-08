Wolverhampton Pride will return for 2024

Wolverhampton Pride is set to make its comeback in the City of Wolverhampton next summer, following a successful event this year which attracted nearly 5,000 attendees.

After a four-year absence, the 2023 gathering at Old Market Square raised over £6,000 for local LGBT+ charities, including Wolverhampton LGBT+, X2Y, and Gorgeous Radio.2024 Pride is scheduled for Saturday 8 June at Old Market Square.

In collaboration with partners such as the City of Wolverhampton Council, Enjoy Wolverhampton, and Gorgeous Nightclub among others, the event aims to be a focal point of the city's celebrations.Attendees can expect various features like the Pride Market, Pride Afterglow, Pride Plaza, and a Pride Parade.Councillor Paula Brookfield, Cabinet Member for Governance and Equalities, expressed her excitement for next year's date, noting last year's shortened event due to weather conditions but emphasizing the positive atmosphere of city-wide celebration for the LGBT+ community.Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Cabinet Member for Visitor City, who participated in the 2023 Pride Parade, shared the council's goal of making Wolverhampton Pride a significant event in the city's calendar.

The line-up details remain undisclosed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…