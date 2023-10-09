A court has placed strict restrictions on three dangerous dogs that caused the death of another animal on a Nottingham park.

The three dogs were off their leads in Snape Wood Nature Reserve, Snape Wood, when they spotted another dog on a walk with its owner.

At that point the animals, two Staffordshire cross breeds and an XL Bully, set upon the cocker spaniel, with the smaller dog being left with catastrophic injuries as a result.

Shortly after the incident on 3 March 2023, the injured dog had to be put to sleep.

An extensive investigation was launched by the police in the aftermath of the attack, with officers attending an engagement event organised by the Snape Wood community, as part of this.

After carrying out a number of inquiries, the Bulwell Neighbourhood Policing team identified a suspect and executed a warrant in the area, which led to all three dogs involved in the incident being seized.

The owner of the dogs, Leon Wilks, 42, was subsequently charged with three counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, Wilks, of Dyce Close, Snape Wood, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 15 September, where a contingent destruction order was imposed on each of the dogs.

As part of the order, the dogs are now each required to wear a muzzle when outside and must be kept on a lead held by someone aged 16 or over whenever they’re taken for walks.

Any of the dogs seen to be breaching this order have been ordered by the court to be seized and put down.

In addition to this, Wilks was also made to pay a total of £900 in compensation and fines.

PC Conor Bullivant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a deeply distressing incident that left a dog with horrible injuries and resulted in its owners having to make the difficult decision to put their beloved pet to sleep to end its suffering.

“Following extensive inquiries and thanks to the support of the local community, we were able to identify the dogs involved in this attack as well as their owner who has now been brought before the courts.

“We hope that the order issued by the court helps provide the community with some reassurance going forward and sends out a strong reminder to all dog owners of their responsibilities to ensure the safety of other people and their animals.”