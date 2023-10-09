A drunk driver who killed a six-year-old girl as she walked along a pavement could be allowed unsupervised leave a low-security prison.

John Owen, then 45, hit Sharlotte-Sky Naglis as she walked along the pavement with her dad in Stoke-on-Trent in June, 2021.

Owen was speeding, was almost twice over the drink-drive limit and had taken cocaine.

He was also using his mobile phone around the time of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Owen, of The Square, Oakamoor, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on the first day of his trial in October 2022 and was given a third off his nine-year sentence.

He is now being considered for transfer to a Category D prison - the lowest security jail type in the prison estate, with some convicts allowed out unsupervised for days on end.

Sharlotte’s mum, Claire Reynolds, says she was astounded that while she was facing what will be her third Christmas without her daughter, the man responsible for her death could soon be spending festive seasons with his family.

Claire found out about Owen’s potential transfer in a letter from the Probation Service’s Victim Contact Scheme.

It reads: “The offender is being considered for transfer to an open Category D prison.

"(We) appreciate that any news in relation to the offender’s progression through his sentence is going to be extremely upsetting and difficult for you to deal with, especially so soon after his sentence.”

If he is moved to a Category D prison, Owen will be living in open conditions, and could be eligible for Release On Temporary Licence (ROTL) during holidays such as Christmas.

"What kind of punishment is this?"

Claire said: “It is absolutely devastating.

"They’re talking tough about having the option to give life sentences to killer drivers, but the reality is we have one here who has killed a helpless little girl, and he could soon be sitting down to Christmas dinner with his family while I will never be able to do that with Sharlotte again.

“I get that there is an element of rehabilitation, but what kind of punishment is this?

"To be experiencing life as a free man barely a year after going to jail for killing an innocent child is no punishment at all.”

"Simply outrageous"

Claire’s MP, Jonathan Gullis, campaigned with her to have Owen’s sentence increased on the grounds it was ‘unduly lenient’.

He is also campaigning for change to the Road Traffic Act that would remove the need for suspects like Owen to consent to let tests be carried out on blood samples taken while they were unconscious.

On learning of the news that Owen may be eligible to move to a low-security prison, Mr Gullis wrote to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk in protest.

He said: “This is simply outrageous, and yet another painful obstacle for Claire who has already faced the trauma of delays to the case being investigated and an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the sentence issued.

“Claire and I need answers as to why this move to a Category D prison is under consideration at all, given the incredibly high sensitivity and public strength of feeling about this case.

"It further undermines Mr Owen's lenient sentence, and would make it even clearer to Claire and everyone else impacted that Mr Owen has escaped justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: