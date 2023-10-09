Evacuation of huge block of Coventry flats after widespread flooding

Part of a block of flats in Coventry had to be evacuated amid flooding and some residents re-homed following a 999 "concern for welfare" call.

Firefighters, an ambulance, two paramedic officers and a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) and police responded to 999 calls at Meadow House, Upper Spon Street, last night (Sunday, October 8).

The initial call was to report flooding at the flats, with the first of three crews from Coventry and Foleshill fire stations arriving at the scene in just three minutes, at just before 8.30pm.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said that approximately 5,000 litres of water are believed to have come from what has been described as an 'internal rising main' in the 17-storey block.

Thirteen flats were affected by the water and the fire spokesman said that residents from six of these had to be found alternative accommodation by Citizen Housing.

Fire crews were at the scene until midnight making the flats safe and clearing the water.

It was while the fire crews were dealing with the flooding that a further call to help was made to the ambulance service.

A WMAS spokesman explained: "We were called to concern for a patient’s welfare at Meadow House at 10pm last night.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient. Following assessment at the scene, the man was discharged."