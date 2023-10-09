The head coach of Birmingham City Football Club has left his role after 15 months.

The club says it has 'parted company' with John Eustace.

The Blues, who finished in 17th place last season, have only lost three games this season, beating Huddersfield and West Bromwich Albion in their last two games.

The currently sit in sixth position in the Championship and within the playoffs.

In a statement, the club said: "It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club.

"With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace.

"Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the Club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022."

The statement continues: "In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining.

"During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

"The club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

"A new first team manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.

"The club will be issuing no further comment at this time."

