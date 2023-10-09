Man charged after Wolverhampton siege

A man is due appear in court today after officers were called to a barricaded property in Wolverhampton.

It happened in Moathouse Lane West in Wednesfield around 1pm on Friday. Specialist firearms officers moved in just after 12.35pm on Saturday to arrest a 38-year-old man. Mark Freeman has been charged with two counts of threats to kill, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, intentional strangulation and assault.

He was remanded in custody ahead of the court appearance today at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court.

Speaking following the incident Chief Superintendent Rich Fisher, Wolverhampton police commander, said: “We are thankful that this incident has ended safely, I am sure everyone in the local area shares in our relief.

"We are incredibly thankful for the way that the community in Wednesfield – particularly the residents of Moathouse Lane West – have supported us.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused to local residents in the area, the safety of the public is always our primary concern.

"I’d like to thank the firearms officers, negotiators, neighbourhood and other officers who have worked day and night to bring this to a safe conclusion.”