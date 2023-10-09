This report contains images of a stillborn baby.

ITV News Central's Nancy Cole went to meet Pippa's parents who are backing calls for a national public inquiry.

The parents of a baby girl who was stillborn at 30 weeks at a hospital in the Black Country have called for accountability in maternity care failings.

Pippa Doman-Lees died at Russells Hall hospital in Dudley on the 4th of May 2023.

A report seen by ITV News Central into Pippa's care has found that national guidelines were not followed and that she should have been delivered by emergency c-section two hours earlier than she was.

The report reveals multiple failings to diagnose she was small for gestational age and act on concerns about her movements.

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust says it is "continuing to work closely with the family as we learn from this tragic event".

Pippa's mum, Jessica, said: "24 weeks was the first time I couldn't feel Pippa moving."

She added: "In total we went in five times including when she was delivered" but the couple were told "don't worry about it, just go home."

The report also suggests that a doctor should have reviewed Jessica's care on the second, third and fourth admissions to detect an issue with Pippa' growth.

On her fifth admission, two hours after arriving, a decision was made for an emergency c-section, but delays continued due to what the report called "an issue with staff, communication and teamwork".

A blossom tree has been planted as a shrine to Pippa. Credit: ITV News Central

Pippa was stillborn 25 minutes after the decision to carry out surgery. Her dad Charlie said: "They should have acted sooner. Pippa should have been with us now."

Jessica added: "My baby should be here alive with us, they've taken it all away."

Jessica and Charlie are now backing calls for a national public inquiry, led by campaigners in Shropshire.

In a statement the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said: "We would like to offer our deepest condolences to Jessica, Charlie and their family after the sad loss of baby Pippa.

"We are very grateful to the family who have been extremely brave and supportive while we fully investigate the circumstances of Pippa's death in order to learn lessons and make any necessary improvements to local maternity services.

"We are continuing to work closely with them as we learn from this tragic event."

The Department for Health and Social Care did not respond specifically to a national inquiry, but said it has invested £165 million a year since 2021 to grow the maternity workforce and improve neonatal services.

