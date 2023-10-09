No trams are currently able to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton Station due to a 'road traffic collision'.

Passengers are being warned to expect delays due to the incident.

West Midlands Metro says trams are only running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter the service wrote in a series of updates: "18.40 - Due to a road traffic collision, trams are unable to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton Station.

"Trams are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

"18.40 - Trams are not in operation between Wolverhampton Station and Priestfield.

"Tram tickets and passes accepted on National Express West Midlands 79 bus."

