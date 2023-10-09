Wayne Rooney is favourite to take over from John Eustace after Birmingham City's shock decision to sack their head coach.

It is the first real test of the club's new ownership and exposure to genuine criticism.

Many are uneasy about the timing of the departure of Solihull-born Eustace, with the club in 6th place in the Championship after two wins on the bounce.

In a statement, the club said: "It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club."

It continued: "With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace...

"The Club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

"A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace."

We expect that new man to be former Manchester United and England striker Rooney.

He left his own role at DC United over the weekend and his son Kai fanned rumours of a move to Birmingham by following several Blues players on Instagram in quick succession.

This will certainly heighten interest even further in what is going on at St Andrew's. If it goes well, they will see this brutal decision as a shrewd one. If it doesn't, it will be an embarrassment.

