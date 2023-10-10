Amazon workers at huge site in Coventry to strike on Black Friday

Workers at online shopping giant Amazon are to go on strike over pay once again, including on Black Friday - one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Staff who are members of the GMB union who work at the company's huge fulfilment centre in Coventry will walk out on 7, 8 and 9 November, and on 24 November, which is known as Black Friday.

The union said it would be the biggest day of strike action in Amazon's history, involving more than 1,000 workers.

The announcement comes a day after the company said it would be giving staff a pay rise.

Rachel Fagan, GMB organiser, said; "These strike dates will bring total days lost to industrial action to nearly 30.

"This is an unprecedented and historic moment with low-paid workers taking on one of the world's most powerful corporations.

"This is our members' response to the failure of Amazon bosses to listen.

"Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon's distribution network. Strike action here on Black Friday will ripple throughout the company's UK logistics.

"As Black Friday looms, Amazon must urgently reconsider their priorities or risk strike action causing widespread disruption to customers and the public."

The pay rise Amazon announced for all its full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal staff was for at least £1 an hour.

The minimum starting pay for frontline employees will rise to between £11.80 and £12.50 an hour, depending on location. It will come in from 15 October.

It will go up again from April 2024, to between £12.30 an hour and £13 an hour too.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK's country manager, said: "We have some of the most talented colleagues around and we're proud to offer them competitive wages and benefits, as well as fantastic opportunities for career development, all in a safe and modern work environment.

"These are just some of the reasons people want to work at Amazon, whether it's their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career."

