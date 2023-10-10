A man who stabbed a woman in her 70s more than 50 times and threatened her with rape just months after being released from a life jail term has been sentenced to life in prison.

Anthony Roberts, aged 56, of Amber Heights, "charged" at his victim as she walked home alongside the River Severn in Worcester at around 2am on 7 May 2023. He has been sentenced to life behind bars with a minimum term of 28 years and 9 months.

Roberts stabbed her more than 50 times and threatened to kill her if she did not let him rape her - he bit her on the chest as she tried to dial 999 and fight him off.

The victim, a pensioner, suffered more than 50 wounds including serious injuries to her face, neck, chest, back, abdomen and legs.

Witnesses to the attack called for help and when West Mercia Police officers arrived at the scene, Roberts was found topless, covered in blood, and trying to escape the scene.

Roberts admitted to the charges of assault by penetration, attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article at Worcester Crown Court on 30 August 2023 and was convicted of attempted murder and sexual assault.

He was on licence at the time, having been released from a life sentence in prison just five months earlier.

Roberts was jailed for life in 1991 for attacks on several women that reportedly bore similarities to this attempted murder and sexual assault.

The scene of the attack near the River Severn in Worcester Credit: PA

"Depraved and ferocious"

A police search of Roberts' home revealed diaries with detailed sexual fantasies. Some entries stated that women "did not like [him]" and that Roberts "should not trust [women]."

CCTV showed him leaving his house at around 01:30am, just minutes before the attack.

Roberts denied the charges - but changed his plea to guilty after "overwhelming" evidence of his guilt was presented to the court.

Nicola Heath, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: "This was among the most depraved and ferocious attacks I’ve seen in my 20 years of working as a prosecutor.

"Roberts showed no remorse, and it is nothing short of a miracle that the victim did not die during what can only be described as a truly horrifying act of violence.

She continued: "Victims of sexual violence are left with the aftermath of a destructive and life-changing crime. Although this woman survived a terrifying ordeal, she will no doubt be left with the mental scars that remain long after the attack is over.

"Her bravery, determination and strength in being able to recount the events of that evening should not be lost on any of us and I hope today’s result provides a small sense of closure for the victim."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...