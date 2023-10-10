Police in Birmingham have arrested three men after seizing weapons and a haul of class A drugs from three addresses Kingstanding.

Officers executed warrants on Parkeston Crescent, Kilburn Road and Elswick Road at around 5.30am on Monday 9th October.

Inside the properties, they found a significant quantity of heroin and cocaine and a haul of weapons including a crossbow, a Taser, a combat knife and machete.

West Midlands Police were acting on community intelligence from the County Lines Taskforce.

A further search was conducted in Dormington Road in connection with the investigation.

Three men aged 19, 25, 29 have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They remain in custody while enquiries continue.