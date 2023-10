There are severe delays on the M6 Southbound near Stoke-on-Trent due to an earlier accident involving two cars.

There was stationary traffic for around 40 minutes from J5 for the A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14 for the A34 (Stafford North).

Motorists were held from around 6.20am on Tuesday 10 October.

All lanes have since reopened, but queuing traffic remains

More to follow.