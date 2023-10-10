Easy Life band to change name after legal threats from easyJet owner

Indie band Easy Life say they are going to change their name after the holding company of airline easyJet threatened legal action.

In a statement posted on their website, the band from Leicester said it was the only way they could move forward, after a "whirlwind" 10 days.

EasyGroup had claimed the names are too similar and branded frontman Murray Matravers, and the rest of Easy life, as "brand thieves" who "decided to use our brand, easyLife without permission."

The NME Award-winning band, have been active since 2017 under the Easy Life name.

But they said they would now only perform under that name for the rest of the week, with their final gig taking place in their home city on Friday 13 October.

The band wrote; "having explored literally every possible avenue, we have realised that there are no good options available to us, and we need to change our name to move forward.

"Sadly, it seems that justice is only available to those who can afford it. We simply don’t have the funds to access a fair trial in the high court. Not to mention the fact that this would likely rattle on through to 2025, and with this hanging over us we wouldn’t be able to release any music in the meantime. Our careers, and indeed our lives, would be on hold.

"We’re not a nameless company; as you’ve seen, it’s our own personal names on the paperwork. This means that should we lose, the costs will be recouped from us personally. They could take everything; material possessions, our livelihoods, our homes."

Easy Life will perform for the last time under that name on Friday Credit: Easy Life

The band also thanked fans for their support, and said a period of legal mitigation with easyGroup would follow, before determining what happens next.

ITV News has contacted easyGroup for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: