Play Brightcove video

Every time the bell chimed, signaling the beginning of another round, Charlie Williams, the then unbeaten midland champion, faced not just his opponent in the boxing ring but also the unrelenting opponent within his own mind.Speaking to ITV News Central, Charlie opened up about his reasons for stepping away from the sport he once dominated.

He said: “I stopped boxing because of my own head. I can’t blame anybody else. The anxiety and the stress with nights of no sleep.

"I used to overthink, and overthink. I couldn't stop it. I didn’t feel like I could speak out at the time because I didn't want anyone to think badly of me."While fans witnessed his prowess and sheer determination in the boxing ring, few were privy to the immense pressure athletes like him face off the mat.

He said: “People don’t see what goes on behind closed doors with professional sports people. There’s a lot of coaches that want it more for them than their fighters."Yet, it wasn't just the pressure of the sport that weighed him down.

Personal tragedies have a way of reshaping our perspectives, and for Williams, it was the tragic loss of his sister.

“My sister passed away by taking her own life.

"It's made me realise how fragile life is.

"Had I not stepped away from boxing when I did, who knows if I would have gone down that path,"Charlie now finds himself at the cusp of a new journey, far from the boxing ring but fueled by the same passion and determination.

He said: “I now aspire to be an actor. With dreams of landing my first TV role and starring in films, I’m driven by an understanding of life's fragility.”Charlie's story, while rooted in the boxing world, resonates with anyone grappling with internal battles.

As he steps into the world of acting, his tale serves as a beacon of hope, showcasing that the fiercest battles we face are often the ones that nobody sees, and that it's never too late to change the narrative.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…