Major travel disruption in Derby as police incident shuts A38

There is major travel disruption in Derby as a police incident has closed the A38 in both directions.

Derbyshire Police say drivers should avoid the area near Mickleover, adding that the impact on traffic is going to be substantial.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix says the road is closed both ways between Kingsway Island and the A516 Mickleover junction.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: