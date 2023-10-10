Man and woman found dead at house in Nottingham

A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in Nottingham.

Police have begun an investigation after they were called to the property on Hallem Road in Mapperley at around 6.30am on Monday (9 October), after family members raised concerns for their welfare.

Police say they're not looking for anyone else in connection to what has happened.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation for Nottinghamshire police, said; “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding these two deaths is ongoing.

"However, I’d like to reassure members of the community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“We would also ask the public to respect the privacy of family members at what is an incredibly difficult time for them. They are being supported by specially trained officers."

