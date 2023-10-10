England goalkeeper Mary Earps has thanked fans after her Nike replica shirts sold out in just hours.

The Nottingham-born Lioness posted on her Instagram story today, saying she "didn't realise [they] were going on sale today", and said her supporters had "sold them out already!"

She added: "More are coming before the end of the year and in more sizes (kids and adults) so stay tuned.

"Thank you all for your incredible support on this, you guys have made this happen!"

The sale of the shirts came after Nike refused to sell replicas of her England shirt - despite her teammates' shirts being available to buy.

At the time, the Lioness said: "I can’t really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try.

"It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful."

After intense backlash, that saw fans making their own Earps shirts in protest, Nike confirmed in late August 2023 that they would be making the England goalkeeper's replica shirts available to buy.

The Golden Glove winner had previously described Nike's decision as "hugely disappointing" Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Earps won the Women's Super League Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets kept during the season.

She was also named the world’s best women’s goalkeeper at last year’s Best FIFA Football Awards, and is a Euro 2022 champion.

Back in August, a spokesperson for Nike told ITV News: "We've seen and share the unprecedented passion and interest in women’s football this year and remain committed to playing our part by offering the best products and services to athletes and fans. We invested more in this year’s WC than any other global tournament to date.

"Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, U.S., France, and the Netherlands to be sold through the Federation websites over the coming days, and we are also in conversations with our other Federation partners.

"We recognize that during the tournament we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad's goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future."

