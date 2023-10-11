Wayne Rooney has been named the new manager of Birmingham City Football Club after signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

The former England skipper will start his new role with immediate effect, having recently left his position as head coach of Major League Soccer side DC United.

He replaces John Eustace who parted ways with the club earlier this week after 15 months in the role.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club,” said the ex-Manchester United striker.

“We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals.

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.”

In a statement, Birmingham City said Rooney will be supported by his former England international teammate Ashley Cole, the current England Under-21s assistant coach and John O’Shea, the assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland men’s national team.

Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth, who assisted Rooney at DC United, will also support him at his new club.

Shuttleworth was also part of Rooney's coaching team at Derby County.

Ashley Cole and John O’Shea will retain their coaching roles with their respective national sides.

Maik Taylor will remain at the Club as Goalkeeper Coach.

John Eustace parted ways with Birmingham City earlier this week Credit: PA

Birmingham City Co-Owner and Chairman of the Board, Tom Wagner said: “Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the Club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.

“Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United. He and his staff have the full support of the Board and everyone at the Football Club.”

Birmingham City Chief Executive Officer, Garry Cook, said: “We are incredibly excited by Wayne’s arrival. When the opportunity presents itself to appoint a manager who shares your ambition and is both a student and a great of the game, then you act. This is what we have done.

“We are confident that his appointment, supported by his hand-picked coaching staff, will culminate in a young, attack-minded team that will excite our fans. The timing of the appointment will allow Wayne to evaluate the playing staff and work with Craig Gardner on the squad’s recruitment needs ahead of the January and Summer transfer windows. This is a defining moment for the Football Club.”

