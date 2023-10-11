Body found in search for missing man in River Severn

A body has been recovered from the River Severn in Upton-upon-Severn following searches for a 19-year-old man who went missing.

Officers received a call just before 1am on Saturday 7 October with reports that a 19-year-old man had entered the River Severn from near the Upton Bridge.

Police search-trained officers, along with a police helicopter and colleagues from the fire service were deployed to the area to search for the missing man.

West Mercia Police says formal identification has not yet taken place.