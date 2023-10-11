A heartbroken East Midlands horse owner is appealing for information after two of his animals died following a hit and run.

James Mason, from near Market Harborough, was travelling between junction 24 and 25 on the M25 near Enfield on Saturday morning when a car clipped the back of the horse box he was towing.

The impact caused the horse box to overturn on the busy motorway and one of the 5-month-old foals inside died instantly, while another was seriously injured and had to be put down.

'I just want justice for the foals'

"I just want justice for the foals really," said James, "I'm not too bothered about myself or my van or my box in general, I mean I have lost it."

"But at the end of the day this could happen to someone else," he added.

Instead of stopping after the collision and subsequent crash, the car was captured on CCTV driving away from the scene.

The Met Police believes the car that drove away was a dark-coloured VW Touran and it is appealing for information.

Footage from The Met Police shows the car involved driving away from the scene

The force says officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam.

Both James and the police say they hope the person responsible will be caught and brought to justice.