Murder investigation launched as man and woman found dead in house named

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the death of a woman who was found at her home in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to the house in Hallam Road in Mapperley at around 6.30am on Monday 9 October.

Officers also found the body of a man at the same address.

The couple have now been formally identified as Deborah Boulter, 53, and David Boulter, 60.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of those affected at this difficult time.

“A murder inquiry has commenced but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. We are continuing to investigate what has happened so that a file can be prepared for the coroner.

“Specially trained officers continue to support the family and I’d appeal to the public and the media to respect their privacy."