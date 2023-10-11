Play Brightcove video

Footage from Ashley Kirk

A mother and her two children let out "shattering" screams during a house explosion in Derby, a friend has said.

Windows were blown out in the blast in Chaddesden on Tuesday evening, and friends say the family's home is now too dangerous to stay in.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 5pm. The windows had been blown out and cracks were left in every wall, the friend said.

A mother and her two children, who were in the house at the time, managed to escape the blast without being injured.

A fundraising page has been set up for the family who cannot return to their home due to the structural damage.

According to the page, the mother was sending a voice note to a friend at the time of the explosion, with "shattering" screams heard on the recording as they tried to escape.

The fundraiser, set up by a friend of the mother, claims the blast was caused by an electric hob that was accidentally turned on.

It says: "She was voicenoting a friend at the time and I can tell you now, the screams from her and her son were shattering. I can't even begin to think what went through her mind at that moment as she shouted for them to get out of the house.

Windows were shattered in the blast. Credit: Ashley Kirk

"The house she has built up for her and her boys is destroyed. She's been told it's structurally unsafe for them to live there. During the explosion, the bottom window blew out and the two top windows of the bedroom blew out too.

"Every wall in every room has cracks in them, the ceilings are caving and the landing is uneven. Pictures and canvases fell off the walls, things were broken and the hob was shattered.

"Thankfully and by some miracle - they are physically unharmed. One child was sitting on the sofa so there truly was someone looking down on them. Going forward things are going to be really tough. Mentally, emotionally and financially as she can't work at the moment."

The page added that the woman is the "kindest, most thoughtful soul" who is "always thinking of other people" and urged people to donate what they can to the family.

It's unknown how long it will be until they can return home or if they will need to relocate altogether.

ITV News Central has approached Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and Derbyshire Police for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know