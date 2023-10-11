The non-venomous corn snake was discovered by a member of the public on Witton Road, next to Villa Park. Credit: RSPCA

A snake has been found in a supermarket cool bag, at a bus stop near Villa Park in Birmingham.

The non-venomous corn snake was discovered by a member of the public inside a large, insulated Marks and Spencer bag on Witton Road, next to the Aston Villa stadium.

Animal welfare charity, RSPCA, says the snake is lucky to have survived, as the creatures can't produce their own body heat and can easily become ill if they are cold.

The snake was found on Tuesday 26 September at around 8.00pm.

Animal welfare charity, RSPCA, says the snake is lucky to have survived as the creatures can't produce their own body heat. Credit: RSPCA

Animal rescue officer Ash Moore, said: “This snake was very lucky to be found and rescued in time. The bag could have easily been ignored or thrown away.

“No matter what the reason, abandoning an animal alone and in a situation like this is neverokay. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

“We're pleading with people not to abandon animals and encourage anyone who is struggling to seek help. We’ve recently launched a dedicated cost of living hub to help outline and signpost the help out there for owners.

“If anyone has any information regarding the snake we would ask them to contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Ash added: “Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t unusual. Last year (2022), the RSPCA received 1,031 reports involving snakes in need of help, many of which had been abandoned by their owners.

“Snakes often end up in our care when owners realise the commitment that is involved in meeting their needs and keeping them healthy. This is why we’re always saying that people should do their research before taking on a pet.”