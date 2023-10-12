The M6 Northbound in Staffordshire is currently closed.

It's due to an accident involving two lorries between Junction 13 A449 (Stafford South) to Junction 14 A34 (Stafford North).

There is congestion to Acton Trussell along the A449 heading into Stafford with diverting traffic.

According to National Highways West Midlands, work is under way to treat the substantial spillage of oil and diesel caused by the collision.

Lanes 2, 3 and 4 have been treated using a high pressure cleaning method called hydro-blasting and will not require resurfacing.

Lane 1 will also be hydro-blasted and an assessment made on whether emergency resurfacing is required

Staffordshire Police, Road Policing, are currently on the scene. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance did attend in the early stages of the incident but have since left.

There are currently delays of up to 45 minutes, with 2 miles of congestion.

According to National Highways England this diversion route is in place:

Exit the M6 northbound at J13 and take the 3rd exit onto the A449, towards Stafford.

Continue along the A449 for approximately 3 miles into Stafford and and to the Queensway Island.

At the Queensway Island take the 3rd exit onto the A34, towards Stone.

Continue along the A34 for approximately 1 mile to the third roundabout (with the A5013 Eccleshall Road).

Take the 1st onto the A5013 and travel for approximately 1 mile M6 J14.

Take the 3rd exit to rejoin the M6 northbound.

More to follow..