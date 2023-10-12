A man stuck in hours of delays in the M6 fuel spillage aftermath in Staffordshire says he's desperately trying to get to Stoke to see his extremely-ill grandmother, before she dies.

Ashley Williams told ITV News Central he left Swansea at 5 o'clock this morning (12 October), in an attempt to visit his grandmother in Stoke-on-Trent.

He described the journey as "pure carnage", adding: "I made it all the way to M6 junction 12 by 8:30 am and have been waiting in traffic ever since.

"At times, we sat for over half an hour before even moving a few car spaces.

"As of right now, 12:29, we just made it onto the slip road for junction 13. According to Satnav, we will still be another 2 hrs until we reach Stoke".

An earlier accident involving three lorries caused fuel spillage on the M6 northbound in Staffordshire, leading to major tailbacks and delays.

The junction will remain closed all day between Junction 13 A449 (Stafford South) to Junction 14 A34 (Stafford North).

Work is underway to treat the oil and diesel spillage caused by the collision.

Highways England is warning of ongoing delays while they deal with the fuel spillage.

"Lucky to be alive"

Other drivers caught up in the aftermath took to social media afterwards, to share their delays.

Helen Robinson wrote: "Took me 5 and a half hours to get from J12 to J13. Just glad me and my car are in one piece and made it to our destination. Looking at the state of the vehicles involved, the people in them are lucky to be alive".

Charlotte wrote: "This is an absolute joke. Considering this happened at 1am (!!!!!!!!!!), we’ve been stuck in traffic for over 3 hours to make it to the next junction".

Another Charlotte wrote: "Absolute joke, 2 hrs to do a 10 min journey".

