A man in his 60's has died at a baptism ceremony at a property in Birmingham, which was being live-streamed on Facebook.

The man died at a "private address" on Slade Road in Erdington following a "medical emergency", on Sunday 8 October.

A woman, 46, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Emergency services were called just after 1.30pm, to what was believed to be a baptism ceremony lead by 'Life Changing Ministries'.

The man was given advanced life support, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ceremony is believed to have been live-streamed, but the post has now been removed from the church's Facebook page.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.42pm on Sunday (October 8) to a medical emergency at a private address on Slade Road in Stockland Green, Birmingham. Upon arrival we found a man."Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."West Midlands Police confirmed it has arrested a woman, 46, on suspicion of manslaughter.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man in his 60s died in Erdington on Sunday.“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of the man’s death, while detectives carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death. A 46-year-old woman who was arrested in Birmingham yesterday has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”