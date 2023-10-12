Police arrest teenager accused of selling drugs via Snapchat "business cards"

A teenager has been arrested after police found "business cards" suggesting he had been selling drugs via Snapchat.

The 17-year-old was stopped by officers who spotted him acting suspiciously in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of Thursday 5th October.

The patrolling teams searched him and found cannabis, cash and three mobile phones.

Police say a Snapchat code "business card" was found in the teenager's pockets Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, after business cards with a Snapchat code were also found in his pockets, showing a baby angel in green.

Police searched his home address in Daybrook after his arrest, and found more evidence of drug dealing.

He was then arrested in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

PC Jack Cook from Nottinghamshire Police said:

“Targeting drug dealers remains one of our key priorities because of the harm they cause to local communities.

“We will never tolerate dealers using our streets to sell drugs and our policing teams will continue to seek out those involved in drug-related crime.

“We want people to feel safe in Nottingham and that is why we will not hesitate to take robust action against anyone who brings drugs onto the streets.”

“Educating young people around the dangers of drugs is also a key focus and we work closely with our partner agencies to that end.”