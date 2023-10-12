Two 11-year-old boys have been questioned by police about an arson attack at a play park in Nottinghamshire, which caused around fifty thousand pounds of damage.

Officers were called to Rainbow Park on Shrewsbury Road in Manton, at around 4pm on Friday 29th September.

Police started an investigation after suspicions that the fire had been started deliberately.

After extensive CCTV footage checks, two suspects were identified by officers.

The damage at the play park Credit: Bassetlaw District Council

"Children have lost their play park"

Inspector Hayley Crawford, the District Commander for Bassetlaw said:

“I’m gutted for the local children who have lost their play park as a result of this arson attack. For me, that’s the saddest thing.

"Families and children have been deprived of the opportunity to use and enjoy the park.

“I want to reassure the local community that we are treating this incident very seriously.

"Our investigation remains ongoing, and we will take appropriate action against those who were involved in this mindless attack.

“It goes without saying that arson is an incredibly serious offence that can lead to catastrophic consequences.

“That’s why we will always work alongside our fire colleagues to carry out thorough investigations and gather all of the available evidence to assist with our inquiries.”

Park damage after the blaze Credit: Bassetlaw District Council

Simon Cookson, the district prevention officer for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

"We take deliberate fire setting very seriously at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and will always work closely with our police and local council partners to ensure our community spaces are kept safe.

“Not only do deliberate fires waste time and resources, they put people and property at risk".

Councillor Darrell Pulk, the cabinet member for environment and energy at Bassetlaw District Council said:

“This play park was specifically designed to give young children a safe area to enjoy themselves, play and have fun.

"Not only do acts of vandalism and antisocial behaviour like this, take that away from children in our area, they also divert time and resources away from our emergency services.”

The two 11-year-old boys have since been released under investigation, as police continue their inquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…