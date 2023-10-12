Wayne Rooney's first press conference at Birmingham City - what can fans expect?

What will Wayne Rooney do at Birmingham City ?

Today we got some answers as the club's new manager spoke to the media for the first time.

In a packed press conference, he sat alongside the club's Chief Executive Garry Cook - the man who made the controversial decision to sack John Eustace in favour of the former Manchester United and England striker.

Blues are sixth in the Championship after back-to-back wins last week, including a 3-1 derby beating of West Bromwich Albion on Friday night. It is unconventional timing.Rooney said:

"It was a really easy decision once I had spoken to them on coming to the club and I'm just really excited to get going.

"We have got work to do, a lot of work. I had my first session today with the players which will be different to what they are used to but it's an exciting time and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Rooney's coaching career has so far taken him to Derby County and DC United in America.

Both spells were relatively successful if not spectacular.

I asked him what the biggest lesson is that he's learnt so far.He said: "I couldn't single one out but you're always learning. Challenges come up and you have to deal with that in the best way you can."

Cook explained what he meant in a statement earlier this week, where he said there was a 'misalignment' between the board and the Rooney's predecessor.

Cook said: "We started to look at our own ambition and decide what we wanted to do.

"Perhaps our ambitions were a little higher."

Birmingham's new owners are hoping this is the start of a great era of success that captures global attention.

They've earned the right to make bold decisions with how well they've got the fans on board already.Those same fans will now rightly have elevated expectations.

