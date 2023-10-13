Police were called by multiple M5 drivers reporting an unusual item was causing a risk.

Drivers called police reporting a bathtub on the motorway near junction five (Droitwich) at around 9pm on Thursday.

Highways West Midlands were sent out to remove the large bath before it caused a crash.

West Mercia Police said: "We've just received a number of 999 calls reporting a bathtub on the M5 Northbound carriageway near Junction 5 Droitwich.

"Thankfully no one was injured.

"Highways West Midlands attended and removed the bath from the motorway."

