Bathtub on M5 in Worcestershire sparks dozens of 999 calls
Police were called by multiple M5 drivers reporting an unusual item was causing a risk.
Drivers called police reporting a bathtub on the motorway near junction five (Droitwich) at around 9pm on Thursday.
Highways West Midlands were sent out to remove the large bath before it caused a crash.
West Mercia Police said: "We've just received a number of 999 calls reporting a bathtub on the M5 Northbound carriageway near Junction 5 Droitwich.
"Thankfully no one was injured.
"Highways West Midlands attended and removed the bath from the motorway."
