The body of of a teenager recovered from the River Severn in Upton-upon-Severn has been identified.

Christopher McCabe's body was found on Wednesday (11 September) by officers carrying out searches of the river, five days after he went missing.

Officers received a call just before 1am on Saturday 7 October with reports that a 19-year-old man had entered the River Severn from near the Upton Bridge.

Police search-trained officers, along with a police helicopter and colleagues from the fire service were deployed to the area to aid the search effort.

