Two men have been caught on CCTV trying to break in to a foodbank in the grounds of a primary school.

Police were made aware of the robbery attempt on Wednesday 11 October at St Mary’s Primary School, on Harewood Street in Tunstall.

CCTV shows two men entering the school site before using a screwdriver to try to gain access to the building with food items inside.

A member of staff discovered damage to the door and a barrel from the lock discarded nearby when they arrived for work.

Security footage shows one of the offenders wearing a hooded top with goggles in the hood while the second had on a tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Staffordshire Police are now appealing for information after being caught on security cameras.In a statement appealing for information PC Nick Davies, from Stoke North local policing team, said: “We are continuing to review CCTV footage and speak to people in the area as part of our enquiries to identify the suspects involved in this incident.“When the suspects failed to get into the foodbank, which contains vital supplies for local families, these people tried to break into another building containing important school work.”We are continuing to appeal for information which could help us with our investigation, particularly those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time.

