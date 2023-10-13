A warehouse worker has been found guilty of murdering his ex-wife in a fireball attack at her home.

Georgian Constantin, 42, doused Valentina Cozma - the 40-year old mother of his teenage son - in petrol and set her alight at her home on Campbell Road in Stoke-on-Trent, in the attack on the 9 February.

He then fled the city, seeking refuge in London, where Staffordshire Police tracked him down days later.

A jury of seven men and five women today (12 October) found Constantin guilty of murdering Ms Cozma, and threatening to kill her new boyfriend.

Stafford Crown Court heard how Constantin, a Romanian national, had arranged to meet Ms Cozma in a last-gasp attempt to win her back.

He claimed he wanted to kill himself and had no idea how Ms Cozma came to be set on fire, but in reality he left her for dead.

Prosecutor Philip Bradley KC had told the jury: "This case concerns the killing of Valentina Cozma who was 40 years old at the time of her death.

"For many years she had been in a relationship with this defendant and they have a 16-year-old son.

"They ultimately separated in January when he moved out of the family home in Campbell Road, Stoke.

"Shortly afterwards Valentina began a relationship with a man. The defendant knew about this and was very bitter.

"Two days before the killing he bought petrol from a nearby garage and he then arranged to meet Valentina at her address, saying he was going to give her some money to help with their son's upkeep.

"Once inside the house he poured petrol over her and set her alight. She was pronounced dead within the hour.

"Having executed his planned killing of Valentina, because planned it was, he turned his attention to her lover.

"Within minutes of the fire and using Valentina's phone he sent a voice message to the man, effectively saying that he would be next.

"The defendant then fled to London where he was arrested five days later."

The couple had moved to the UK in 2016 and settled in Stoke-on-Trent.

Mr Bradley KC added: "Money was tight and he had promised to give her cash to help with the bills and towards the upkeep of their son who lived with his mum.

"That was a ruse. He set up that meeting because he intended to kill her."

He added: "Only two people were present in that house when that fire was started and Valentina did not survive to give her account of what happened."

The court heard that on Ms Cozma's Facebook page, a message was posted saying:

"I have set on fire Valentina Cozma because she has destroyed me for 20 years by cheating on me on dozens of times with different people. I will pay in front of the law for everything and I take responsibility for my actions."

Mr Bradley KC concluded: "He is guilty of both charges. Before the fire Valentina Cozma had not only finished their relationship but she had started another.

"That was enough to stir anger and jealousy in this man. He made his way out of the property leaving her to perish."

Constantin will be sentenced on 31st October.

