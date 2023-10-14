Major disruption after a lorry fire and crash on M1

There is major disruption on the M1 in Leicestershire after a lorry fire and a crash in two separate incidents.

The M1 Northbound was closed because of a lorry fire from J21A A46 (Leicester North / Kirby Muxloe to J22 A50 (Coalville / Ashby-de-la-zouch).

This has caused severe delays and stationary traffic.

In a separate incident, the M1 Northbound is closed due to an accident between a car and a motorbike involved.

This happened between J21 M69 (Leicester) and J21A A46 (Leicester North / Kirby Muxloe).

The southbound carriageway was closed but has now reopened.

Leicestershire Police say the J link from the M69 is also closed and are urging people to avoid the surrounding areas as a lot of traffic has built up.