Major disruption after a lorry fire and crash on M1

M1 lorry fire in Leicestershire
Credit: Highways England

There is major disruption on the M1 in Leicestershire after a lorry fire and a crash in two separate incidents.

The M1 Northbound was closed because of a lorry fire from J21A A46 (Leicester North / Kirby Muxloe to J22 A50 (Coalville / Ashby-de-la-zouch).

This has caused severe delays and stationary traffic.

In a separate incident, the M1 Northbound is closed due to an accident between a car and a motorbike involved.

This happened between J21 M69 (Leicester) and J21A A46 (Leicester North / Kirby Muxloe).

The southbound carriageway was closed but has now reopened.

Leicestershire Police say the J link from the M69 is also closed and are urging people to avoid the surrounding areas as a lot of traffic has built up.

Major disruption on railway in East Midlands after lightning strike
Three lanes closed on M6 after oil after fuel spillage
Traffic chaos on M1 and M69 as crash closes motorway