Three lanes closed on M6 after oil after fuel spillage

Three lanes are closed on the M6 in Birmingham after a lorry ruptured it's diesel tank causing a fuel spillage.

It happened between J5 A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J6 A38 Tyburn Road (Spaghetti Junction) this morning.

There are currently 20 minute delays, stretching back to three miles along the motorway.

Highways England are waiting for their 'Hydroblaster' to clear the road surface and are hoping to contain the spillage as quickly as possible.