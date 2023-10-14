Three men jailed for almost 80 years after man was murdered in his own home

A drug dealer and the two men he employed to murder a Birmingham father have been jailed for almost 80 years.

Jamie Benbow, aged 29, was stabbed to death at his home in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood, on October 21 last year.

Following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Calvin McLeod, 38, from Oldbury was jailed for 26 years, Jerome Christie, 27, from Derby was handed a jail term of 28 years and Revelle Hutchinson, 26, Bartley Green, was jailed for 25 years after they were all were convicted of murder.

Jamie had been supplying drugs on a ‘modest scale’ to friends in and around a pub in Great Barr both he and McLeod frequented.

He and McLeod knew each other and many thought the two were friends. But McLeod ultimately arranged for Hutchinson and Christie to attack and rob him at his home.

Jamie suffered fatal stab wounds to the chest and sadly nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene.

His sister has released a statement on behalf of the family which said:

“On Friday 21st October 2022 our lives changed forever. Our family chain was broken.

Jamie Benbow was murdered at his home in Handsworth Wood in October, last year. Credit: West Midlands Police

“Jamie was a loving son, brother, uncle and a good friend to so many. Jamie was a proud dad and now a little boy has to grow up without his dad.

“He was one month away from his 30th birthday when he was so cruelly taken away from all of those who loved him. To know that Jamie’s life ended in the way it did and that his life meant nothing to those convicted of his murder is devastating. In relation to the sentences passed, it is us as a family with the real life sentence.

“As a family all we have left is a grave to visit and our wonderful memories of Jamie. You will always matter to us. Jamie you had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. You were always the life and soul of the party and your smile lit up any room you walked into.

Jamie Benbow suffered a fatal stab wounds to his chest at his home in Washington Drive

“As your big sister, I promise to always speak your name and that your boy will be forever loved. We are so thankful that you left such a precious gift in him.

“Mom wants to say that you were so loved and that so many hearts have been broken. The love out there for you is unreal and you did that Jamie, you.

“We know you have the best seat in heaven. Mom and Dad are so proud to call you their son. You were the best brother to us all. Rest in paradise our boy. We all love and miss you. Love always Mom, Dad and your brothers and sister. Forever 29.”

Revelle Huchinson, Jerome Christie and Calvin McLeod were sentenced to a combined total of 79 years in prison Credit: West Midlands Police

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, from the Homicide Team, who led the investigation, said: “Jamie was the victim of a brutal knife attack by two men he never knew. But the man who arranged it all was viewed by him as a friend.

“Jamie’s family have been left devastated by his death. Whilst the hole left in their lives may never be filled, I just hope the sentence brings a little bit of comfort to them as they try to repair their lives.”