Bereaved fathers walk 35 miles between football stadiums for a baby loss charity

A group fathers from Ashby-de-le-Zouch have completed a 35 mile walk from Leicester to Burton-upon-Trent as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Around 26 men set off Saturday morning (14 October) at 5am from Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

They arrived at their final destination, Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium at 9pm.

The men play for a football team in Ashby in Leicestershire set up to support bereaved fathers.

The group of bereaved fathers finished their walk at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium Credit: Sands United FC Ashby

The group hoped to raise thousands of pounds for charity SANDS, which help bereaved fathers.

One of the fathers, Craig Trembrell says, the support from the other men has been really important to him.

"It hits you hard and you have to move on with it but without this group, these have really saved me from going down that dark path of depression and things like that, I can't thank the lads enough."