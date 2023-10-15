Fire at a derelict building in Dudley is 'suspected arson'

Play Brightcove video

Pictures from: Cllr Shaukat Ali

A large fire that happened in Dudley is suspected arson, police have confirmed.

Fire crews were called to Caroline Street in the Kates Hill area of Dudley at 19:49 on Saturday night (14 October) to reports of the fire.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed that the fire destroyed 80% of a derelict building.

Firefighters were there until around 06:30 on Sunday Morning (15 October) along with three appliances and a hydraulic platform.

People who live close by to the building have been telling ITV News Central that they believe the house was 'haunted.'

The building used to be rope factory that dates back to the mid-19th century, but the grounds and former buildings on the site can be traced back to the civil war.

Outside the building, there is a view of Dudley Castle, which has stood there since the 1500s.

No casualties have been reported in the fire.

In a statement West Midlands Police say:

"We were called to Caroline Street in Dudley at around 8.15pm last night (14 Oct) to reports of a fire at a derelict building.

"The fire is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing."