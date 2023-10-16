Funeral takes place for Burton Albion fan, 13, killed in lorry crash

A funeral service has taken place for a young Burton Albion fan who died following a collision with a lorry.

Hussein Quig-Diop, 13, was riding his bike on the way to school when he was killed on Shobnall Road in Burton-on-Trent on Wednesday 13th September.

Play Brightcove video

On Monday (16 October) hundreds of friends and family gathered at St Paul's Church to pay their respects.

Some Burton Albion players had the role of pallbearers, having previously paid tribute to Hussein at one of their matches.

Play Brightcove video

"He was always a little cheeky lad, you knew when he was in the room, always smiling, lit up the room honestly", said one person. "I knew him from the football, he stood in the same stand as me and was always asking to get on my shoulders".

"It was quite sad obviously", said another friend, "It's a very sad thing that's going to happen. It's just really upsetting."

Hussein , whose Mum is Christian and Dad is Muslim, will have a Muslim burial on Tuesday (17 October).