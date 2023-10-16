A rapist who repeatedly attacked a woman after luring her to an address on the pretence of renting out a room, has been jailed.

Naveed Hussain who is 33, persuaded the woman to go to the property in Handsworth in Birmingham in November 2022.

He then locked the woman in a room with him, showed her a machete which she feared he would use, before repeatedly raping her.

A passer-by who saw the woman in distress after she fled the area, contacted paramedics who then called police.

Police say the woman bravely recalled what happened, and was able to give a strong description of Hussain.

He was arrested in Handsworth shortly afterwards, where he was found with a knife in his trousers.

The machete was then found at his house.

Hussain from Alexandra Road in Handsworth was convicted of rape and possession of a weapon following a trial.

He was sentenced to 15 years in jail, and ordered to be put on the sex offender's register for life at Birmingham Crown Court on the 10th October.

Police said:

"We have a team of specially trained officers within our public protection unit who are committed to bringing offenders like Hussain to justice.

"If you are a survivor of sexual abuse, please report it to us.

"Our priority is you and we will support you through every single step of the process, from your initial call to court".