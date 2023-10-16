A man had died following a car crash near Stirchley in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Pershore Road near the junction of Dogpool Lane and Hobson Road shortly after midnight on Monday 16 October.

Police say a Seat Ibiza was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

West Midlands Police has revealed that "a stab vest and a quantity of drugs were found at the scene."

The crash reportedly happened "a number of minutes" after the car had failed to stop for officers on Belgrave Middleway, but it was "not being pursued" at the time of the crash.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene - and a woman who was also in the Seat was taken to hospital.

A man who was in one of the other vehicles was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Part of Pershore Road has been closed whilst investigations continue Credit: Ryan Underwood

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

"A man from the first car was found outside the vehicle in a critical condition.

"Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A woman from the same car was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

"The driver of the second car, a man, was also treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to the same hospital for further treatment."

The section of Pershore Road at the junction of Dogpool Lane and Hobson Road has been closed by police.

They have advised drivers to avoid the area whilst investigations continue.

