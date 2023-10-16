Police are appealing for information after a fatal crash in Erdington yesterday.

One man died and another was seriously injured when a car hit a tree on Tyburn Road in Birmingham on the afternoon of Sunday 15 October.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene just after 1:30pm, where a grey BMW M3 had hit a tree.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was confirmed dead at the scene, whilst a passenger, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with "serious injuries."

The site where the car crashed into a tree Credit: Ryan Underwood

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews found one car had come off the road and crashed into a tree and there were two patients.

"Sadly, it quickly became clear that the driver, a man, could not be saved due to the extent of his injuries and he was declared dead at the scene.

"The second patient, a man, was in a critical condition and had suffered life-threatening injuries.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support and advanced trauma care.

"He was conveyed via land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment."

Police say their "thoughts remain with his loved ones at this tragic time", and are urging the public not to share footage of the crash on social media.

They are appealing for witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to get in touch.

