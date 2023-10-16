A citywide trail of giant monsters has arrived in Leicester.

The creatures, put in place by BID Leicester, can be seen resting on and peaking over buildings in the city.

The free trail, which is suitable for all ages, coincides with the half-term, as well as the Halloween season.

The monsters were created by artists Filthy Luker & Pedro Estrellas and so far have been a big hit with locals and visitors.

The installation has been made possible through support from Highcross Leicester and Leicester City Council.

There are nine monsters in total which can be spotted from New Walk to the historic Clocktower and beyond.

Simon Jenner, Director of BID Leicester, said: "The Leicester Monsters trail is set to light up the city with wonder and excitement. It's an invitation for everyone to come together and celebrate the magic of Leicester's first-ever monster encounter.

The monsters will be in place until the end of October. Credit: BID Leicester

“We’re very pleased to be working with BID Leicester to bring this brilliant event to the city centre during the run-up to Halloween,” said deputy city mayor Cllr Adam Clarke.

“It’s going to be a monster-size event for October half-term that local families and visitors alike won’t want to miss.”

There are nine monsters in place in the city. Credit: BID Leicester

“We are thrilled to welcome the Leicester Monsters Trail to our vibrant city", says Jo Tallack, General Manager at Highcross Leicester, "this imaginative and captivating experience perfectly embodies the spirit of Leicester – creative, dynamic, and full of surprises."

"The trail will undoubtedly be a highlight for families, visitors, and the local community, offering a unique way to explore our iconic locations while enjoying the excitement of the spooky season.”