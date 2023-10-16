The hunt is on to find the owner of a curious and "fearless" cat that has been spotted in the animal enclosures at Dudley Zoo - before it inadvertently becomes a snack.

Zoo teams say it has been seen freely roaming the park and areas where other animals are living - and it might be getting too close for comfort.

They say they don't think it's a stray cat as it is wearing a collar - but keepers have not been able to catch it yet to scan for a microchip - because "it won't let them anywhere near it".

Dudley Zoo Credit: David Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

The zoo has shared a picture of the fearless feline on their media pages, saying: "We need your help! Do you live near the zoo and could this be your cat?"

"We think it’s owned as it’s wearing a collar, but it keeps getting into animal enclosures and won’t let keepers anywhere near it to be able to catch it and scan it for a microchip.

"If you recognise our feline friend, please call our office on 01384 215313."

The "Dudley panther"One social media user replied to the zoo's post, saying it was the "Dudley panther", while others called the cat "brave".

Another said: "Hope the mystery gets solved. We saw him or her last week by the spider monkey enclosure, made us jump."One person said: "If you don’t catch it, those nine lives are going to run out quick."

And another wrote: "Hopefully you can catch it before it gets in trouble, may end up as a snack."

