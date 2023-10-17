A Loughborough dog charity's 'biggest ever resident' is on the lookout for his forever home.

Major, an 11-year-old Anatolian Shepherd, weighs 81 kilograms (12st 7oz) and is currently being looked after by Dogs Trust Loughborough.

Celine Di Crocco, rehoming centre manager at the trust, said Major "is the biggest dog we have ever cared for".

"Despite his size, he embodies the gentle giant spirit that has endeared him to everyone at the rehoming centre," she added.

“Major's story serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibilities that come with pet ownership and the potential weight management challenges in dogs.

"While being a bigger dog might mean there’s more of him to love, it’s essential that owners understand the importance of supporting their dog to maintain a healthy weight to prevent some of the health issues that come as a result of obesity."

Major is suffering from osteoarthritis - potentially as a result of his weight - and is following a weight-loss programme which includes regular exercise and a carefully-managed diet.

The charity says he enjoys human company and would love to live in a home where he can be surrounded by people.

Despite his age, he loves playing chase and is eager to interact with other dogs.

When he eventually finds a permanent home, Major will need some assistance, such as ramp training, to ensure he is comfortable in a car.

He can live with children aged 12 and above, but the charity suggests that living alongside cats and small animals may not be suitable.

Anyone who wants to find out more about giving Major a home can visit the Dogs Trust website.

