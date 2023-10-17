A 14-year-old boy was Tasered and arrested along with a man following a neighbour dispute in Birmingham.

Officers were called to the scene of the dispute on Kempson Road, Hodge Hill just before 5pm on Monday 16 October.

A statement from West Midlands Police describes how officers were faced with a "hostile crowd" on arriving at the scene, where several residents were arguing and there were allegations of physical violence.

One of the officers attempted to detain a suspect who was making threats of criminal damage, but he resisted and the officer was attacked by another man.

During what police described as a "scuffle", officers used a Taser on a 14-year-old boy before he was arrested along with a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. They both remain in custody.

The teenager was also arrested for criminal damage and threats to cause criminal damage.

West Midlands Police said: "Our Professional Standards Department is reviewing the officers’ body worn video and a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will be made as is usual protocol in these circumstances."

