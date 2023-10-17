Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man made racist comments in a pub before punching an off-duty officer who challenged him.

The Leicestershire sergeant was enjoying an evening out with friends on Kings Street, Nottingham, when he overheard a man making racial comments to another person at around 8.10pm on Saturday 7 October.

When the officer confronted him about his behaviour, the man attempted to punch him before the altercation moved outside the bar.

The sergeant was then repeatedly punched by a group of four men on the street.

PC Koen Broers of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The off-duty officer deserves credit for intervening when he overheard a man using racist language.

“What followed was an unprovoked and despicable act which could easily have left him seriously injured.

“Thankfully his injuries were not severe but we are determined to find those responsible.

“We have reviewed CCTV images and have identified a man we would like to speak to as part of the investigation.

“If you know the man in the picture or you are the man in the picture then please get in touch with us.

“You can call 101, quoting incident number 23000624438 or information can also be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

