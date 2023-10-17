Play Brightcove video

WATCH as smoke billows through the air above the factory in Wednesbury.

Thick smoke can be seen over parts of the Black Country and Birmingham after at least 50 firefighters tackle a 'serious' blaze in Wednesbury.

Crews responded to the incident in a single-story factory unit on Patent Drive shortly after 12:05pm on Tuesday.

Ten fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform attended the scene.

The single-story factory unit has collapsed following the blaze. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

The fire is now under control, and six fire engines remain to tackle the remaining hotspots.

The building has suffered a 'full structural collapse', according to West Midlands Fire Service.

In a statement, they said: "This is a severe fire in a single-storey factory unit."

Six fire engines remain at the scene. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

They added: "Aggressive firefighting has brought the fire under control. Crews are now gaining access to hotspots and isolated fires within the building.

"An evacuation has been undertaken and everyone working inside the unit has been accounted for and there have been no reported injuries.

"Police and ambulance colleagues are also in attendance. Patent Drive is closed to the public"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...