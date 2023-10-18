Play Brightcove video

Park ranger Chris Golightly spoke to ITV News Central

Wollaton Hall and Deer Park in Nottingham has banned foraging due to an "excessive" increase in the park.

In a statement on social media, management said that "an increase in foraging within the deer's feeding space has become intolerable."

They say some visitors have even been foraging for commercial gain by filling trolleys and carrier bags with chestnuts.

Wollaton Hall has 500 acres of parkland surrounding the mansion. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Rangers said people trying to knock chestnuts off trees have damaged branches, and that seeds like the chestnuts are a "vital food source" for the deer during the rutting season, and throughout the winter.

The post also noted that the presence of fungi is essential to the park's ecosystem - meaning that the "excessive" foraging could disrupt the natural cycle.

